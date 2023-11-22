Llanuwchllyn Reserves sealed a deserved 2-1 win against visitors Hay St Marys Reserves after the club worked hard to get the pitch ready for action.
Attacking with a strong wind at their backs, the hosts attacked with intent without making the most of the many chances created with visiting keeper Ben Warn pulling off a number of fine saves.
They made the breakthrough on 20 minutes, Iolo Gwyn with a precise finish into the corner.
Cadog Edwards doubled their tally 10 minutes later with another clinical effort after the initial shot had been parried by the keeper.
With the elements to their advantage, Hay St Marys pulled one back courtesy of a Gabriel Moore penalty on the hour.
But the young home side continued to fashion chance after chance without reaping the reward their performance deserved and were well worth the three points.
Penrhyncoch Reserves paid the price for a slow start as they found themselves trailing 3-0 inside the first 17 minutes against Llandrindod Wells Reserves.
Zak Baker, Gareth Jones, and Reuben Edwards put the visitors in a commanding position but the Roosters found their groove as the half wore on and were right back in it with goals by Jac Horwood and Zac Davies before the break.
However, the visitors restored their three-goal buffer through Edwards and Liam Hall before the hour mark.
Davies bagged his brace on 86 minutes as the Cae Baker side threatened another comeback but Llan held firm for the win.
Ryan Biggs (2), Gregg Brown, Adam Nottingham (2), Drew Reynolds and Morgan Hughes fired in the goals as Llanidloes Town Reserves saw off Caersws Reserves 7-2. Gareth Owen and Jamie Davies replied for the visitors.