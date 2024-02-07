PORTHMADOG Reserves completed a disappointing weekend for the club going down 3-1 to their Ruthin Town counterparts in the FAW Cymru Reserves North Tier 1-2.
The visitors edged a competitive first half with a goal by Tom Griffiths their reward.
Gruffudd Hughes-Owen doubled their tally in the 70th minute and it was game over when fellow substitute Caelan Harms made it 3-0 with 10 minutes remaining.
Credit to Port, they kept going with Deio Hughes reducing the arrears in the last minute.
Other results: Buckley Town Reserves 3 Denbigh Town Reserves 6; Holywell Town Development 3 Mold Alexandra Reserves 3; Chirk AAA Reserves 1 Connah’s Quay Nomads U21s 2.
Tier 3 leaders Nantlle Vale Reserves increased their lead to 12 points with another impressive attacking display against Llangefni Town Reserves, the Maes Dulyn hosts running out 6-1 winners.
Man-of-the-match Aaron Griffiths scored their first and final goals with Rob Daniels, Hugh Jones, Daniel Bell and Llion Griffiths also on the scoresheet. Lee Lewis replied for the islanders.