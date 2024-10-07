BOW Street’s long trip north turned out to be very worthwhile on Saturday as they made progress in the FAW Trophy with a 3-2 win at Mochdre Sports.
A late winner from Jamie Whitney in the 88th minute ensured safe passage into the third round.
The Magpies made a really positive start with new first team coach Dean Evans at the helm for the first time.
Rhys Hughes gave the visitors a two-goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes as they bossed proceeding early on.
Chris Smyth gave the MSA Sports Arena hosts a foothold in the game when he reduced the arrears in the 34th minute.
Boosted by that breakthrough, Mochdre came flying out of the blocks in the second half and were back on level terms through Joshua Grimshaw in the 46th minute.
It was turning into an absorbing cup tie with both teams having chances to win before Whitney settled matters.
Bow Street announced Evans as first team coach last week following Llyr Evans’ departure back in September.
After weeks of speculation as to the identity of their new boss, the Magpies instead decided to cover the position internally until the end of the season or until a new first team manager is appointed.
Evans stepped up to take the role of first team coach with immediate effect, and will be supported by the existing management of Amlyn Ifans, Warren Sedgwick, Huw Bates and Tom Williams, who will also continue to run the reserves.
This means that within the new setup Street can boast almost 20 years of management experience at tier three, and everyone at the club wishes the boys all the best for the remainder of the season.
Evans took over with the team in good shape, sitting pretty at the top of the Ardal North East table with seven wins, a draw and a defeat in their nine outings.
Llanidloes Town also secured their place in the hat for the draw with a 2-1 win against visitors Prestatyn-based Bow FC who operate in the tier 4 North Wales Coast East Premier Division.
After a pretty even opening 45 minutes the Daffs nudged ahead in first half stoppage time, Adam Nottingham with a diving header at the far post after running on to a Joe Evans cross.
The team’s twins linked up to double their advantage on the hour, George Clarke with the finish after good work by Edward.
The visitors hit back through Barry Roche five minutes later to set up a tense finale for Llani but they defended well to seal the win.
Other results included: Berriew 0 Brickfield Rangers 4; Plas Madoc 1 Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 3; Mynydd Isa 2 Four Crosses 0.