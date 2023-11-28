Bow Street are through to the next round of the FAW Trophy after keeping their composure to win a penalty shoot-out against Llangefni Town.
The Magpies beat the Anglesey side on spot kicks to book passage into the final of the Ardal League North Cup at Cae Bob Parry last season.
The match finished 2-2 after a scintillating second half.
It was goalless at the end of normal time at Cae Piod on this occasion but not for the lack of trying with both sides producing quality football.
And Street demonstrated their spot kick prowess again with five immaculate penalties by Sion Ewart, Ben Davies, Rhydian Davies, Iolo ap Dafydd and Richard Ricketts with keeper Lewis James producing a stunning save to send the islanders home.
Penrhyncoch are in the hat for the next round after a superb second half showing against tier four Connah’s Quay Town.
After a minute’s silence was held for club stalwart Jack Jones, it was the visitors who took the lead when Pascal Gomez latched on to a defensive error to calmly slot home midway through the first half.
The Roosters needed a big reaction in the second stanza and they got one with Niall Coleridge equalising from the penalty spot on 53 minutes.
Courtney Perkins gave the hosts the lead on the hour before a very popular third by Elian Evans, his first goal in years at Cae Baker.
Llanuwchllyn made light work of their trip to Llanrwst, running out 6-0 winners to book their place in the last 32.
Llan were expecting a tough test against the Rwsters who were sitting pretty in second place in the Ardal League North West and unbeaten at home since August.
But Llan, who have also proven that they are a difficult team to beat this year, were ready for it and eager to make amends for recent exits in the Ardal League North Cup and the JD Welsh Cup.
Llan started well and were first to every loose ball, determined to win the midfield battle with Ilan Hughes and Tom Roberts working hard.
The took a deserved lead on 10 minutes, Ilan Hughes finding Meilir Williams in space on the edge of the area to fire into corner.
The visitors continued to boss proceedings with Gwydion Ifan and Jack Evans a menace down the wings.
Warren Duckett, Mike Pritchard and Williams went close before they doubled their tally on the stroke of half time, Garmon Hafal with a right footed volley when the ball fell to him following a corner.
Llanrwst came flying out of the blocks in the second half but they fell further behind on 52 minutes when Williams waltzed past his marker and the keeper to score into an empty net.
Williams claimed his hat-trick on 69 minutes after good work by Ilan Hughes.
Substitute Will Owen made it 5-0 five minutes later after a tidy move down the left before Hafal bagged his brace with another right-footed strike following a corner.
Tywyn Bryncrug endured a tough encounter, losing 5-1 against Ardal League North West hosts Llannefydd.
Llion Morris and Jack Gronow gave Llan the edge at the break before the visitors pulled one back courtesy of a Nick Williams penalty on 53 minutes.
But the hosts finished strongly with Samuel Jones, Thomas Jones and Morris with his second putting them out of sight.
Pwllheli also found the going tough against fellow Ardal League North West visitors Flint Mountain.
A Mick Hayes brace in the first half gave Pwll a mountain to climb after the break but it was the visitors who continued to shape up as the better side with Rob Hughes and Joe Holt adding to the Rec hosts’ misery.