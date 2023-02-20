It was heartbreak for Aberystwyth Town Women as they were knocked out of the FAW Women’s Cup at the semi-final stage by second-tier Briton Ferry Llansawel.
On a chilly day at Carmarthen’s Richmond Park, Gavin Allen’s side struggled to assert themselves and paid the price, falling 3-0.
Goals from Megan Kearle, Lowri Baker and Fleur Jenkins secured the win for Ferry - while salt was rubbed into the Aber wound when Rebecca Mathias was sent off at the end of the match.
There were some chances for the Seasiders, but they were few and far between –two good efforts from Shauna Chambers, a Libby Isaac free kick, and a shot from Emily Thomas that flew over the bar were the most notable.
There were plaudits too for 17-year-old goalkeeper Carys Pugh-Jones, between the sticks due to Elen Valentine’s absence on international duty with Wales U19s.
There will be no time for Aber to dwell on the lost opportunity to reach their first-ever FAW Women’s Cup final – they are back in Genero Adran Premier action on Sunday when they host Pontypridd United in the first match of Phase 2 (kick-off 2pm at Park Avenue).