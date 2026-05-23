FELINFACH claimed their fourth consecutive Ceredigion Youth Cup with an impressive 3-1 victory over local rivals Lampeter at Ffostrasol’s Troedyrhiw ground.

Goals from Krzysztof Dolniak and Rhys Williams handed Y Felin a commanding two-goal lead at the break, underlining their authority on the contest.

Felinfach. 2024-25 Ceredigion Youth Cup winners
Felinfach. 2024-25 Ceredigion Youth Cup winners (CPD Felinfach)

Dolniak completed his brace on the hour mark to extend the advantage, before Rhun Davies pulled one back 10 minutes later to give Lampeter a glimmer of hope.

However, Y Felin remained organised and resolute, defending as a unit to see out the game comfortably and secure another outstanding achievement for the club, its junior section and the wider local community.

Felinfach, Ceredigion Youth Cup 2023-24 cup winners
2023-24 cup winners (CPD Felinfach)
Felinfach, 2022-23 Ceredigion Youth Cup winners
2022-23 cup winners (CPD Felinfach)