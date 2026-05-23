FELINFACH claimed their fourth consecutive Ceredigion Youth Cup with an impressive 3-1 victory over local rivals Lampeter at Ffostrasol’s Troedyrhiw ground.
Goals from Krzysztof Dolniak and Rhys Williams handed Y Felin a commanding two-goal lead at the break, underlining their authority on the contest.
Dolniak completed his brace on the hour mark to extend the advantage, before Rhun Davies pulled one back 10 minutes later to give Lampeter a glimmer of hope.
However, Y Felin remained organised and resolute, defending as a unit to see out the game comfortably and secure another outstanding achievement for the club, its junior section and the wider local community.
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