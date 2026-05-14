LLANDYSUL and St Dogmaels have both progressed to the semi-finals of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Bay Cup after contrasting victories.
Llandysul edged past Felinfach 1–0 at Llanrhystud on Wednesday evening in a tightly contested encounter. Osian Mason-Evans scored the decisive goal to send his side through following a highly competitive tie.
Felinfach handed first-team debuts to 17-year-olds Ceulan Davies and Jack Rogers, both graduates of the club’s junior section who have featured regularly for the Seconds this season.
Attention now turns to Saturday’s crucial winner-takes-all clash at Crymych, where victory would see Felinfach crowned Division One champions for the first time.
St Dogmaels, meanwhile, enjoyed a far more comfortable evening, cruising to a 7–0 win over Crannog. Goals from Adam Williams and Elliot Wigley gave them a two-goal cushion at half-time.
They continued to dominate after the break, adding further goals through Edward Wigley (2), Trystan Owens, Jack Hynes and a second for Williams to complete the scoring.
Semi-final fixtures
Tuesday, 19 May: St Dogmaels v Llechryd
Wednesday, 20 May: Llandysul v Lampeter Town Reserves
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