LLECHRYD have been crowned champions following a dramatic finale to the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One season.
Heading into Saturday’s final round of fixtures, Llechryd knew their task was clear – they had to win and hope for a draw between title rivals Crymych and Felinfach at Tegfryn. They delivered emphatically on their part, cruising to a 6-1 victory over St Dogmaels, but for much of the afternoon it looked as though the title would still head to Crymych.
Llechryd dominated from the first whistle, moving the ball with confidence and purpose to take control early on. They went into the break 3-0 ahead, with Osian James netting twice and Craig Gordon also on target. Will Evans extended the lead on the hour mark before St Dogmaels pulled one back through Louie Harding. John Lumb then struck twice late on to cap a commanding performance.
Attention quickly turned to events at Tegfryn, where tensions rose as news filtered through. With five minutes remaining, Crymych were 2-1 ahead and on course for the title. The Llechryd players and staff gathered together after their match, anxiously awaiting updates.
Then came the twist. Aled Davies struck a late equaliser for Felinfach to make it 2-2. The final whistle soon followed, sparking scenes of celebration as confirmation arrived that Llechryd were champions.
In what had been billed as a title decider, Rhodri George gave Crymych an early advantage, and they looked in control before Felinfach levelled just before half-time through a Steffan Williams penalty. McKenzie McDonald restored Crymych’s lead after the break, but with nerves jangling, Davies’ late goal proved decisive. Felinfach pressed for a winner in the closing stages, but Crymych held on — a result that ultimately handed the title to Llechryd.
In Division Three, Crannog Reserves extended their winning run to three matches with a 3-1 victory at Pencader United Reserves. Elis Jones opened the scoring early, before Llywelyn Jones equalised midway through the first half. Kester Robertson-Adams restored Crannog’s lead just before the break and secured the points with his second goal 10 minutes from time.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.