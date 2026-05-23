FELINFACH have confirmed that they have won promotion to the Mid Wales League South in Tier 4 of the Cymru football pyramid ahead of the 2026/27 season.
After yet another strong season in the Ceredigion League, Y Felin’s young and hungry home-grown squad is excited for new challenges against fresh opponents. Those challenges include a number of competitive local derbies, meetings with prestigious clubs, as well as plenty of exciting away trips.
The club posted on Friday: “We would like to take this opportunity to state our sincere gratitude to the Ceredigion Football League for its continued support, guidance and cooperation.
“As a club, we are extremely appreciative of the opportunities provided to us within Tier 5 and its various competitions, and our reserve teams are committed to representing the club and contributing to a thriving Ceredigion League.
“Everyone at Y Felin has unwavering ambition to progress, develop and raise the standard of football within the club and our local Dyffryn Aeron community.
“We see this promotion as a hard-earned and well-deserved milestone in that journey, and we are committed to meeting the expectations and standards required.”
Felinfach lost out on the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One title by a single point to Llechryd after a thrilling last-day finale.
They were held to a 1-1 draw by Crymych, who finished third, while the champions beat St Dogmaels 6-1.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.