FELINFACH Football Club have thanked their resigning chairman Eilir Evans following their recent AGM.
In a tenure that has spanned decades, Evans has dedicated countless hours and unwavering commitment to the club.
The club posted on their socials: “We are incredibly grateful for his hard work and leadership that has been a driving force in getting the club to the unprecedentedly strong position it is now in.
“In the same breath, we're thrilled to welcome Edryd Evans as our new chairman.
“Edryd is a successful local businessman who has been a keen supporter of the club for many years and is a familiar face on the touchline, cheering on his two sons who play for our senior teams.
“He will be assisted by Keith Evans, who will take on the role of vice chairman.
“With his extensive knowledge and understanding of our club, Keith's expertise will be invaluable.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.