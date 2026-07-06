FELINFACH FC will take on Aberaeron Rugby Club in a pre-season charity match (with the correct shape ball) at Cae Chwarae Dihewyd on Saturday at 3pm.
All proceeds raised from the match will be donated to Aspire and FND Action charities in support of Morgan 'Pantrew' Williams and Iestyn Stephens, both much-loved members and supporters of the club and the community.
After the match, everyone is invited to Tafarn y Vale for plenty of burgers, beers and banter in the local pub at the heart of the Dyffryn Aeron community.
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