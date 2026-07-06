IT’S a busy period in the transfer window as players move from one club to another. Some are searching for a better chance of winning trophies, others are eager for a new challenge, and a few moves on because they are no longer part of their current club’s plans — a difficult situation for any player, regardless of the level they play at, writes Dylan Elis.
Over recent weeks, several members of the Porthmadog squad, who secured promotion in the play-off match against Knighton Town, have committed their futures to the Traeth.
This has provided a stable core for the team as preparations for the new season continue. In addition, some familiar faces have returned, including Tom Mahoney. The lively forward Gwion Dafydd has also been added to the red and black, bringing further experience and depth to the squad.
At present, four new signings and two returnees have committed to wearing the red and black shirt for the upcoming season.
Dylan Summers Jones is a well-known name to football supporters across North Wales, having represented Holyhead Hotspur and Bangor 1876 in recent years. He has a sharp eye for goal, real strength when driving at defenders, and is renowned for creating chances from nothing. His arrival adds genuine threat to the Port attack.
Jac Humphreys is a determined midfielder whose football journey includes a spell studying and playing in the United States. He returned to Wales earlier this year, joining Denbigh Town in the Cymru North and featuring until the end of the season. His discipline, physical work rate and tactical understanding make him a valuable addition to the midfield.
Sam Thomas joins from CPD Llanrwst, where he impressed throughout the season in central midfield — particularly in matches against Port both this year and in the previous season. A tough, reliable player who is always willing to do the hard work in competitive areas of the pitch.
Luke Baum arrives from Tier 4 side Talysarn Celts. Despite his youth, he has been making his mark for several years and has chipped in with important goals. His energy and ambition bring a fresh dimension to the squad.
A familiar face at the Traeth, Math Jones returns to the club after a spell with Nantlle Vale. Math suffered a nasty injury at the start of last season with Port, making it difficult for him to gain consistent game time. The club is delighted to welcome him back into the squad.
Another player returning to the club is Steffan Alford. He joined Porthmadog in the summer of 2025 on loan from Caernarfon Town. He spent a period out of the squad following an early‑season injury, but he came back strongly, earning a place on the bench and making several appearances as the team pushed towards the play‑off match. His ability to keep things simple, win the physical battle, and organise the defence has impressed supporters at Y Traeth. Looking ahead to the coming season, the faithful will be hoping to see much more of the same maturity and solid performances from this promising young defender.
The squad is strengthening week by week, and the support at the Traeth will no doubt welcome these new additions as they prepare to pull on the red and black.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.