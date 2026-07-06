Another player returning to the club is Steffan Alford. He joined Porthmadog in the summer of 2025 on loan from Caernarfon Town. He spent a period out of the squad following an early‑season injury, but he came back strongly, earning a place on the bench and making several appearances as the team pushed towards the play‑off match. His ability to keep things simple, win the physical battle, and organise the defence has impressed supporters at Y Traeth. Looking ahead to the coming season, the faithful will be hoping to see much more of the same maturity and solid performances from this promising young defender.