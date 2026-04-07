THE popular Felinfach Junior Football festival has been cancelled due to concerns about the weather.
Organisers posted this morning: “Recently we’ve been keeping a close eye on the weather forecast in the lead up to the CPD Felinfach Junior Football Festival at Aberaeron Rugby Club on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th April.
“At the time of the decision, the weather forecast was very unsettled with a likelihood of significant rainfall expected to arrived later in the week week and over the festival weekend.
“It is therefore, with regret, that we have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel this year’s Felinfach Junior Festival.
“This unprecedented decision has not been taken without a great deal of deliberation by our organisers and committee.
“We had to take into account numerous factors, not least that the facilities are not our own and we would not like to cause Aberaeron Rugby Club pitches and car parks irreparable damage for the remainder of their season.
“We understand this news will be extremely disappointing to many, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this will cause.
“We decided to make the decision early in order to allow entrants adequate time to make alternative plans.
“We will not be looking to rearrange the festival for later in the year out of respect to all the other clubs that hold their own festivals throughout the summer months, but will aim to hold ours again around the usual time in April 2027.
“More details of this will be announced in due course.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support.
“We received record entries for this year's festival, with every age group filled up and over 1,000 players due to take part on what would've been another fantastic weekend of junior football.
“We are now in the process of reimbursing all clubs that have entered teams.
“Huge thanks our tireless volunteers, referees, TorneoPal Tournament Software and, last but not least, our generous sponsors and programme advertisers who we have contacted separately to lay out the next steps.
“If you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us by e-mail at [email protected].”
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