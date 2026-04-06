CAERNARFON Town wrote their name into the history books on Sunday, becoming only the second North Wales club ever to win the FAW Youth Cup after a superb 3–2 victory over The New Saints in Llandudno.
Beaten finalists last year, the Canaries overturned a 2–1 half‑time deficit to claim a famous win. It marks another major milestone for the club’s flourishing youth system.
TNS, who had beaten Caernarfon 3–0 only two weeks earlier, struck early through Oliver Mirceta‑Jones. The Cofis hit back with a brilliant Osian Ellis free kick, before Mirceta‑Jones restored the Saints’ advantage.
The second half belonged to Caernarfon. Tournament top‑scorer Charlie Griffith levelled with his ninth goal in five ties, and Owen Roberts fired home the 75th‑minute winner.
Late on, captain Caron Williams made a crucial clearance to secure a historic victory for the young Canaries.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.