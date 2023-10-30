Josie Pugh’s 22nd minute strike proved decisive as Berriew Ladies beat a spirited Felinfach Ladies side in the CWFA Ladies Cup.
The visitors had their moments to get back into the tie but Berriew were solid at the back and held on to the win.
