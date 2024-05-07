FELINFACH’S young team are the proud new holders of the Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup after they beat Crymych 2-0 on Bank Holiday Monday.
With six 17-year-olds in their squad they showed little signs of nerves and ran out comfortable winners in the end after bossing proceedings throughout.
Played in front of a bumper crowd at Newcastle Emlyn’s Parc Emlyn, Felin were eager to make up for the 2-0 Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup final defeat to Ffostrasol just over a month ago.
And they came out in determined fashion with Joe Jenkins giving them a fourth minute lead after good work by Owain Dafydd.
They continued to shape up as the better outfit with Crymych’s Aaron Player much the busier of the two keepers.
Crymych struggled to fashion any decent openings and were forced to play on the back foot for long spells.
Felinfach were finally rewarded with a second goal in the 71st minute when Player failed to gather a free kick and Rhys Jon James forced the ball over the line from close range.
There was no way back for Crymych and their hopes of lifting the cup they won back in 2022 were over.
Felinfach on the other hand had plenty to celebrate as Beti Davies handed the trophy to club captain Gwion Davies.