Female footballers with dreams of playing at the highest level have a great opportunity to compete in Wales' top flight and pursue a university degree.
Aberystwyth Town Women are once again partnering with Aberystwyth University to offer a scholarship - enabling talented female players to study, train and play in the Genero Adran Premier.
First-team goalkeeper and Wales U19 international Elen Valentine is the first woman on the programme, taking up her place to study sport science in 2022.
And she urges any other woman with big football ambitions to get their application in.
"I want to sign a professional contract in the next couple of years, and get loads of games under my belt, and loads of experience," she says. "So this is just perfect."
In addition to a first-year payment of £4,000, additional benefits include platinum membership of the university sports centre, football coaching development opportunities, medical insurance, access to physiotherapy, match and training kits.
Possible candidates need to have experience equivalent to playing in the Genero Adran Premier.
To discuss eligibility and to find out more, contact the club directly ([email protected]) and submit applications by 15, July 2023 here.