NEFYN United and Nantlle Vale will meet in the final of the Cwpan Snowdonia Fire Protection Cup after both sides produced strong semi‑final performances on Saturday.
Nefyn responded impressively to their midweek setback in the league, sweeping aside Gwalchmai 5–2 with a dominant first‑half display.
All five goals arrived in a remarkable 30‑minute spell, with the Penwaig controlling the tempo and transitions from the outset. Steffan Toplis and Rhys Williams dictated play, providing the service that allowed Nefyn’s attack to flourish.
Tomi Evans led the scoring with a brace, while Rhys Williams, Lewis Williams and Deio Jones added further goals as Nefyn overwhelmed their opponents.
Toplis and Williams each supplied two assists, with Iwan Griffith contributing another, highlighting the side’s renewed sharpness after struggling to break down Blaenau Ffestiniog earlier in the week.
Gwalchmai found a response in first‑half stoppage time when Iwan Sawicz curled in an excellent free‑kick, and they added another after the break, but Nefyn managed the game well after making three half‑time changes. The only goal of the second half came from Jac Mlynarczyk on 55 minutes, sealing Nefyn’s place in the final.
Attention now turns to next Saturday’s NWCFA Intermediate Challenge Cup Final against Llandudno Junction at Y Traeth, Porthmadog.
Menai Bridge Tigers 1, Nantlle Vale 3 (AET)
The second semi‑final required extra time to separate the top two sides in the North Wales Coast West Premier Division.
After a goalless first half, Nantlle Vale took the lead on 54 minutes through Aaron Griffiths, and that looked enough until John Littlemore struck his 15th goal of the season in the 87th minute to force an additional half‑hour.
Vale regained control in extra time. Osian Jones made it 2–1 in the 101st minute, and Luke Phillips added a third from a Jones assist in the second period to secure their place in the final.
The results set up an enticing showdown between Nefyn United and Nantlle Vale for the Cwpan Snowdonia Fire Protection Cup with both sides also right in the hunt for the league title
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