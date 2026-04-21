LLECHRYD are closing in on the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One pacesetters after a hugely productive spell that has seen them record three crucial victories in the space of seven days.
They edged past Newcastle Emlyn 1-0 on Saturday, 11 April, before turning on the style with emphatic 6-0 home wins against Crannog in midweek and Llandysul on Saturday.
Those results have moved Llechryd to within four points of leaders Crymych, with a couple of games in hand, and with the two sides set to face each other in what could prove a decisive title showdown on Wednesday, 29 April.
Llechryd were at their very best at Llandysul, scoring three goals in each half in one of their most complete performances of the season.
Will Evans and Ashley Campbell, who grabbed a brace, set them firmly on their way in the opening period before Campbell added two more after the break to complete an impressive four-goal haul. George Lowry also got in on the act to cap a dominant display.
Maesglas picked up their first league win since mid-January thanks to a dramatic late winner from John Rees in an entertaining contest.
Joshua Bennett gave Newcastle Emlyn a first-minute lead, but the hosts responded positively and were back on level terms within 15 minutes through Keiran Harman.
Jethro Smith restored Emlyn’s advantage on 37 minutes, only for Maesglas to hit back again when Adam Roberts found the net to set up a thrilling finish, before Rees struck late on to secure a long-awaited three points.
Llanboidy rounded off their Division One campaign in style with a resounding 6-2 victory away at Cardigan Town, with Gethin Scourfield once again leading the way.
Scourfield bagged four goals to take his league tally to an impressive 23 goals in just 20 outings, underlining his importance to the Llanboidy cause. Alexander Passmore and Ethan Ryans added late strikes, while Dean Thomas and Dan Nicoll replied for the hosts.
Division One fixtures Saturday, 25 April: Maesglas v Felinfach; Pencader United v Crannog.
Division Two
Champions Lampeter Town reserves were handed the Division Two trophy after the beat visitors Aberaeron 5-0 in midweek.
Alfie Davies, Hugo Alberki-Douglas, Harri Rivers, Caio Benson and Rhys Jones scored the goals to celebrations during their last home match of the campaign.
Division Two fixtures: Wednesday, 22 April: Ffostrasol Reserves v Maesglas Reserves. Saturday, 25 April: Felinfach Reserves v Maesglas Reserves; Ffostrasol Reserves v Lampeter Town Reserves.
Percy Eldridge Cup
Felinfach Reserves 1–6 Llechryd Reserves
Llechryd Reserves produced a ruthless Friday night performance to book their place in the semi-finals in emphatic fashion.
From the opening whistle, their attitude, intensity and work rate were spot on as they moved the ball sharply and created chance after chance on a difficult playing surface.
The goals told the story of a dominant team display, with strikes from Osian Pritchard, Alfie Bellars, Jack Everton (2), John Curran and Aaron Player sealing a convincing victory.
Division Three
An eventful afternoon saw Dewi Stars cement their title credentials with an impressive 8-0 win against a gutsy Pencader United Reserves side.
The Stars struck early when Llew Miles met an Oscar Evans corner to head home, before Tomos Lewis doubled the advantage with a superb curling effort from the left.
Rhun Jones added a third with a fine strike from the edge of the box following another Evans corner, before Evans himself fired in from distance to make it 4-0 at half-time.
The intensity continued after the break as Iwan Davies netted twice early in the second half to put the result beyond doubt, and there was still time for Rupert Geddes to add a further two goals to complete an excellent all-round performance.
The result takes the Stars one point clear at the top of the table with three league games remaining, and they will look to give themselves some breathing space when they travel to Felinfach 3rds this evening.
In the other match played on Saturday, second-placed St Dogmaels Reserves kept the pressure on with a deserved 3-1 victory away at Llanboidy Reserves.
In near-perfect conditions, the Saints started brightly, moving the ball with purpose and consistently probing the Llanboidy defence. Despite several good chances, they had to wait until the half-hour mark when good work from Jack Skeels down the left set up Oliver Mitchell to open the scoring.
The second half followed a similar pattern, with Llandoch enjoying plenty of possession, before two quick goals settled the contest — first a deflected effort from Skeels and then a rare headed goal from Mitchell to complete his brace.
Llanboidy continued to battle and pulled one back when a free kick was not fully dealt with, allowing Rhodri Lewis to fire home, but the Saints stayed organised in the closing stages to see out the win.
Division Three fixtures:
Tuesday, 21 April: Felinfach 3rds v Dewi Stars.
Wednesday, 22 April: St Dogmaels Reserves v Cardigan Town Reserves.
Friday, 24 April: Llandysul Reserves v Felinfach 3rds.
Saturday, 25 April: Crannog Reserves v Dewi Stars; Llanboidy Reserves v Pencader United Reserves.
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