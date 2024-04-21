PENRHYNCOCH were applauded off the field by their fans who appreciated their immense effort after they narrowly lost out after an epic FAW Amateur Trophy final against Newport City.
It finished 5-4 at Latham Park which signalled heartbreak for the Rooster after a thrilling clash which could’ve gone either way.
Gary Lewis’ men were dealt an early blow when Callum Bateman turned inside the box and found the bottom corner after five minutes.
The Roosters responded well with Dan Owen skipping past a couple of opponents to get his shot away but Cohen Riella saved well.
The pressure paid off as they drew level on 20 minutes, Harri Horwood with an unerring finish from 20 yards after neat build-up play from the back.
That’s the way it stayed at the break with two evenly-matched sides giving it their all.
It was the Roosters who made a quick start to the second half as Rhys Jenkins headed in Christy Gale’s corner and they surged further ahead on 55 minutes when Dion Phillips pounced on a second ball following a corner to finish well.
Newport fired back moments later when Cole Jarvis fired past Leigh Jenkins following another corner.
And they drew level on the hour when Richard Noyes’ cross evaded everyone and found the bottom corner
A remarkable game had a remarkable finish as Joseph Ogugua scored a quickfire double as the game entered stoppage time.
There was still time for Pen skipper Tom Evans to reduce the arrears but they fell just short after a performance which they can be rightly proud of.