Five-star Aberystwyth Town Women thump Barry Town United
Aberystwyth Town Women struck a quintet of goals past Barry Town United to secure a decisive 5-1 victory.
Goals from Emily Thomas, Shauna Chambers, Rebecca Mathias, Ffiona Evans and substitute Amy Jenkins sealed their second thumping home win in as many weeks - lifting them up to fifth in the Adran Premier table.
“Scoring goals was something we weren’t doing enough of - perhaps we’ve turned the corner now,” said a delighted captain Kelly Thomas. “These were well-worked goals - they weren’t flukes.
“They were team goals, amazing to watch. The way the front three and wingers are clicking now, it’s really positive. I hope we can keep doing what we’re doing - we’re right back in the mix for fourth spot.”
It was fast and furious from the outset, with the Seasiders needing less than five minutes to get the scoring under way with a scrambled goal from Emily Thomas.
Chambers took her chance well, fizzing her shot home after some great work from Gwenllian Jones played her through.
And although the visitors had looked bright in the opening exchanges, Aber’s confidence grew along with the scoreline - with Mathias, dominant at the back, adding the goal her performance deserved in the 22nd minute.
Evans notched the fourth a couple of minutes before half-time, latching on to a long ball through and sliding it home.
Mackenzie Olden got a consolation for Barry Town United 15 minutes from time before late substitute Amy Jenkins put the icing on the cake of victory with a thunderbolt of a free kick.
“We’ve got strength in depth even though we’ve lost players this week - we have quality subs on the bench who can come on and do a job,” added the skipper. “I think today everyone showed the heart we know they’ve got. Everyone is 100 per cent Green, 100 per cent positive, and willing to work hard for the team.”
There was one other notable event - the Adran Premier debut of 15-year-old Aber Town goalkeeper Carys Pugh-Jones, coming on as a second-half sub for Elen Valentine.
