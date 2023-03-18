Caernarfon Town 0 Aberystwyth Town 1
JD Cymru Premier Conference
ABERYSTWYTH picked up a massive three points against Caernarfon Town at the Oval on Friday evening.
Niall Flint’s strike on the stroke of half time ensured a deserved victory for the Black and Greens to take them within three points of the Cofis in phase two.
The first real opening fell to the Canaries, Rhys Alun firing over the bar at the end of a quick counter attack after Aber lost possession on the edge of the hosts’ penalty area.
Daniel Gossett then volleyed wide after Aber failed to clear a corner by Sean Bradley.
At the other end, Harry Arnison volleyed an effort just over the bar and Louis Bradford’s far post header failed to hit the target.
John Owen then dragged an effort wide after creative play down the right by the dangerous Flint.
It had been a keenly-contested half but it swung the Seasiders’ way on 41 minutes when Caernarfon failed to clear Billy Kirkman’s cross.
The high ball fell to Flint just outside the area and his first touch instantly killed it.
He still had plenty to do but he moved his marker one way and then back to create space to unleash a clinical low finish into the bottom corner from 25 yards.
The timing of the goal was hugely important with Aber starting the second half in a positive mood with early efforts by Arnison and Owen testing keeper Josh Tibbetts.
Mark Cadwallader also went close on a couple of occasions as the visitors continued to press for more goals.
They thought they had one on 52 minutes after a quick counter involving Arnison and Iwan Lewis set Kirkman free down the left.
He rounded the keeper but his shot from a tight angle struck the upright and bounced kindly to keeper Tibbetts.
Aber were in the ascendancy and their cause was further helped when Laurie Bell was shown a red card for head butting Flint.
It was comfortable for Anthony Williams’ men against the 10 men whose best chance fell to Rhys Alun when he fired straight into Aber keeper Matthew Turner’s gloves.