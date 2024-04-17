FLINT Town United are back to the JD Cymru Premier following a convincing 4-0 win at Mold Alexandra last night.
The Silkmen were relegated from the top-flight on the final day of last season, but set their sights on an immediate return.
Their victory on Tuesday means that they will finish at least second in the JD Cymru North, and with title rivals Holywell Town refused a tier one licence, it is Flint who will take their place in the JD Cymru Premier next season.
Josh Jones was the star of the show at Alyn Park, taking his league goal tally to 21 for the season with a hat-trick to sink the Alex.
“We have to give Holywell a mention, it’s unfortunate for them that they aren’t able to go up because they’ve been brilliant all season,” said manager Lee Fowler after Tuesday’s win. “We said after they beat us last time that we would just have to keep winning and see where it takes us and fortunately for us, the licensing decision has helped.
“I thought we were brilliant today, our attitude was outstanding. We’ll sit down now and discuss where we are, but we’ve got one more game to go against Denbigh and I want to win that.”
JD Cymru North leaders Holywell Town’s game against Llanidloes Town at Halkyn Road last night was abandoned following a medical emergency.