CAERNARFON Town have announced that their new LED lights will be used for a first team fixture for the first time when they play Connahs Quay in front of the Sgorio cameras on Saturday evening.
The club wishes to thank Mantell Gwynedd for providing the Voluntary Sector Grant that enabled them to upgrade the floodlights during the dummer.
Chairman Paul Evans said: “Having looked at the possibilities of installing LED floodlights at the Carling Oval we found that, in the long run, they will be more energy-efficient, long-lasting and cost-effective than conventional lighting.
“The lights we previously had were extremely expensive to run, and we found that we had to replace many of the bulbs every season, which again was costing us a lot of money.
“The LED lights will also have better light quality and so this is important in relation to our applications for the Domestic and UEFA Licences.
“We also hope that making the floodlights more affordable will enable more evening matches at the ground involving our ladies and Academy teams.
“We are extremely grateful to Mantell Gwynedd for providing the grant to enable us to upgrade our floodlights and it’s exciting for us that this is one of the first steps towards what we hope will be a serious development of our ground over the next year or two.”