Wednesday, 12 March
Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup: Cardigan Town v Llechryd
MMP Central Wales South: Caersws Development v Penparcau
Friday, 14 March
JD Cymru Premier Championship Conference: Penybont v Cardiff Met University
MMP Central Wales League Challenge Cup: Welshpool Town v Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant
MMP Central Wales League South: Penrhyncoch Reserves v Tregaron Turfs
Saturday, 15 March
FAW Welsh Cup semi-final: Connah’s Quay Nomads v Llanelli Town
JD Cymru Premier Championship Conference: Bala Town v Haverfordwest County
JD Cymru North: Buckley Town v Mold Alexandra; Caersws v Denbigh Town
Welsh Blood Services League Cup (North): Bagor 1876 v Penrhyncoch
Lock Stock Ardal North East: Bow Street v Rhos Aelwyd; Builth Wells v Radnor Valley; Cefn Albion v Llanidloes Town; Kerry v Brickfield Rangers; Llanfair United v Chirk AAA; Llangollen Town v Dolgellau Athleti; Llansantffraid v Penycae; Llanuwchllyn v Llandrindod Wells
Lock Stock Ardal North West: Corwen v St Asaph City; CPD Rhyl 1879 v Holyhead Hotspur; Llanrwst United v Connahs Quay Town; NFA FC v Nantlle Vale; Porthmadog v Llangefni Town; Trearddur Bay v Llannefydd; Y Felinheli v Pwllheli
FAW Reserves League North West: Dolgellau Reserves v Llanuwchllyn Reserves
Costcutter Ceredigion League, Division One: Cardigan Town v Newcastle Emlyn; Llanboidy v Lampeter Town; Llandysul c Crannog; New Quay v Felinfach; Llechryd v St Dogmaels. Division Two: Bargod Rangers v Aberaeron; Maesglas v Llechryd Reserves; Lampter Town Reserves v Ffostrasol Reserves. Division Three: Crannog Reserves v Llanon; Pencader United Reserves v Cardigan Town Reserves; St Dogmaels Reserves v Crymych Reserves
Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League: Llanilar Reserves v Corris United
Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League Cup: Tregaron Turfs Reserves v Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves
MMP Central Wales League North: Abermule v Barmouth & Dyffryn; Dyffryn Banw v Bishops Castle; Four Crosses v Carno; Llanfyllin Town v Tywyn Bryncrug
MMP Central Wales League South: Aberystwyth University v Knighton Town; Hay St Marys v Llanidloes Reserves; Machynlleth v Rhayader Town; Penybont United v Builth Wells Reserves; Presteigne St Andrews v Llanilar
MMP Central Wales League Challenge Cup: Ffostrasol v Berriew; Forden United v Trewern United; Penparcau v Bow Street Reserves
North Wales Coast West Premier: Llanerchymedd v Aberffraw; Llanrug United v Gwalchmai; Mynydd Llandegai v Llanystumdwy; Nefyn United v CPD Boded; Penrhyndeudraeth v Bontnewydd; Pentraeth v Bethesda Athletic
North Wales Coast West Division One: Amlwch Town v Holyhead Town; Blaenau Ffestiniog v Cefni; Gaerwen v Bethesda Rovers; Valley Seniors v Llanfairpwll
Sunday, 16 March
Tlysau Tanygroes Ceredigion Ladies League: Lampeter Ladies v Bont Ladies; Tregaron Turfs Ladies v Aberystwyth University Women