Wednesday, 12 March

Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup: Cardigan Town v Llechryd

MMP Central Wales South: Caersws Development v Penparcau

Friday, 14 March

JD Cymru Premier Championship Conference: Penybont v Cardiff Met University

MMP Central Wales League Challenge Cup: Welshpool Town v Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant

MMP Central Wales League South: Penrhyncoch Reserves v Tregaron Turfs

Saturday, 15 March

FAW Welsh Cup semi-final: Connah’s Quay Nomads v Llanelli Town

JD Cymru Premier Championship Conference: Bala Town v Haverfordwest County

JD Cymru North: Buckley Town v Mold Alexandra; Caersws v Denbigh Town

Welsh Blood Services League Cup (North): Bagor 1876 v Penrhyncoch

Lock Stock Ardal North East: Bow Street v Rhos Aelwyd; Builth Wells v Radnor Valley; Cefn Albion v Llanidloes Town; Kerry v Brickfield Rangers; Llanfair United v Chirk AAA; Llangollen Town v Dolgellau Athleti; Llansantffraid v Penycae; Llanuwchllyn v Llandrindod Wells

Lock Stock Ardal North West: Corwen v St Asaph City; CPD Rhyl 1879 v Holyhead Hotspur; Llanrwst United v Connahs Quay Town; NFA FC v Nantlle Vale; Porthmadog v Llangefni Town; Trearddur Bay v Llannefydd; Y Felinheli v Pwllheli

FAW Reserves League North West: Dolgellau Reserves v Llanuwchllyn Reserves

Costcutter Ceredigion League, Division One: Cardigan Town v Newcastle Emlyn; Llanboidy v Lampeter Town; Llandysul c Crannog; New Quay v Felinfach; Llechryd v St Dogmaels. Division Two: Bargod Rangers v Aberaeron; Maesglas v Llechryd Reserves; Lampter Town Reserves v Ffostrasol Reserves. Division Three: Crannog Reserves v Llanon; Pencader United Reserves v Cardigan Town Reserves; St Dogmaels Reserves v Crymych Reserves

Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League: Llanilar Reserves v Corris United

Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League Cup: Tregaron Turfs Reserves v Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves

MMP Central Wales League North: Abermule v Barmouth & Dyffryn; Dyffryn Banw v Bishops Castle; Four Crosses v Carno; Llanfyllin Town v Tywyn Bryncrug

MMP Central Wales League South: Aberystwyth University v Knighton Town; Hay St Marys v Llanidloes Reserves; Machynlleth v Rhayader Town; Penybont United v Builth Wells Reserves; Presteigne St Andrews v Llanilar

MMP Central Wales League Challenge Cup: Ffostrasol v Berriew; Forden United v Trewern United; Penparcau v Bow Street Reserves

North Wales Coast West Premier: Llanerchymedd v Aberffraw; Llanrug United v Gwalchmai; Mynydd Llandegai v Llanystumdwy; Nefyn United v CPD Boded; Penrhyndeudraeth v Bontnewydd; Pentraeth v Bethesda Athletic

North Wales Coast West Division One: Amlwch Town v Holyhead Town; Blaenau Ffestiniog v Cefni; Gaerwen v Bethesda Rovers; Valley Seniors v Llanfairpwll

Sunday, 16 March

Tlysau Tanygroes Ceredigion Ladies League: Lampeter Ladies v Bont Ladies; Tregaron Turfs Ladies v Aberystwyth University Women