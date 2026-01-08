PORTHMADOG make the trip to Ffordd Derwen Playing Fields, Rhyl, on Saturday as they look to strengthen their push at the top of the Ardal League North West. Kick‑off is at 2pm.
Their hosts, NFA, will provide a stern test—just as they did in the recent meeting at the Traeth, where they became the only side to take a league point off Port at home this season. Impressively, they achieved that result despite playing the entire second half with ten men.
Like Port, NFA boast an unbeaten home league record, with four wins and four draws at Ffordd Derwen. As they showed in the reverse fixture, they are a well‑organised, disciplined side who are difficult to break down.
Port head into the weekend on the back of two consecutive home victories, but their last away outing ended in frustration—a late defeat to Trearddur at Nantporth, the only ground where they have suffered league losses this season.
Saturday offers a chance to put that setback behind them and, crucially, to keep the pressure on league leaders Bangor 1876.
Meanwhile, the club has confirmed that Dan Atkins has left the Traeth following the end of his loan spell from Colwyn Bay. The forward has been recalled by his parent club and immediately loaned out again, this time to CPD Y Rhyl.
Atkins joined Port in late August and made an early impact, scoring four goals in 11 league and cup appearances. However, he has not featured since picking up an injury in the Welsh Cup tie against Port Talbot in late November.
In a short statement, the club said: “Thanks Dan and good luck at your new club.”
