DON’T miss an opportunity to hear the story of the Wales squad’s World Cup journey in Qatar from Ian Gwyn Hughes, head of communications at Football Association Wales.
The fundraiser is in Caernarfon on Friday, 3 March, with all profits from the night going to Caernarfon’s fundraising efforts for the 2023 Llŷn and Eifionydd Eisteddfod.
Hughes was born in Colwyn Bay and is a former pupil of Old Colwyn High School.
He studied History and International Politics at Aberystwyth University before going into sports journalism, and he became BBC Wales Football Correspondent in 1991.
But today Ian Gwyn Hughes is known for his role in putting the Welsh language at the forefront of FAW’s communication work, and next week he will speak to an audience at Caernarfon about his work, and about the trials and tribulations of Wales’ national football team.
The night will also include entertainment by Geraint Løvgreen and his band and an opportunity to ask questions.
The night is held at the Oval, Caernarfon on Friday the 3rd of March at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £10 and on sale at Siop Na-Nog and Palas Print. Entry will also be available on the door.