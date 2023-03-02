A bright young footballing talent, who enjoyed a brief spell with Porthmadog this season, has made the next move in his career.
Promising attacking midfielder Caio Hughes, from Felinheli, has committed to Gardner-Webb University to play Division One soccer.
Located in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, the university has over 3,000 students including undergraduate, graduate, and online students.
The Gardner–Webb Runnin' Bulldogs men's soccer program represents Gardner–Webb University in all NCAA Division I men's college soccer competitions.
Founded in 1987, the Runnin' Bulldogs compete in the Big South Conference.
Caio said: "Excited to announce that I have committed to Gardner-Webb University to play D1 soccer, where I’ll be continuing my athletic and academic career."