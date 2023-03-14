TYWYN’S Tom Bradshaw has been selected for the Cymru squad for the opening UEFA Euro 2004 qualifiers.
Manager Rob Page announced his 24-man squad earlier today with former Aberystwyth Town player Bradshaw, 30, receiving his first call-up in five years on the back of winning the EFL Championship Player of the Month award for February.
For the qualifiers, Cymru have been drawn alongside Croatia, Latvia, Turkey and Armenia in Group D, as they aim to reach their third consecutive UEFA EURO finals.
The winners and runners-up in the group will qualify directly for the tournament which will be held in Germany next summer.
Cymru are away to Croatia on Saturday, 25 March and home to Latvia on Tuesday, 28 March.
The Millwall striker has formed a lethal partnership with Zian Flemming this season, both on 13 goals apiece. Only four players in the division have scored more.
The Shrewsbury-born attacker moved with his family to Tywyn when he was three.
He started his footballing career with JD Cymru Premier League side Aberystwyth Town before being snapped up by English Football League side Shrewsbury at the age of 16 after scoring two goals in four appearances for the Black and Greens.
He has enjoyed spells with Walsall and Barnsley.
He was put on the standby list for the senior Wales national team for the Euro 2016 qualifying matches in October 2014, but had to withdraw due to picking up a hamstring injury in a match against Bristol City for new club Walsall.
On 4 November 2015 he was called up to the senior squad for a friendly against the Netheralnds and was an unused substitute in a 3–2 defeat.
He made his debut the following year on 28 March, replacing Tom Lawrence for the final 17 minutes of a 1–0 friendly loss to Ukraine in Kyiv.
Bradshaw was in Chris Coleman’s provisional squad for the final tournament but withdrew due to a calf injury.
He has represented Wales at Under 19 and Under 21 level.