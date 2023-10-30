JESS Baker grabbed the headlines with four goals as Aberystwyth Town Women Development beat Aberystwyth University Women 5-1 in the Tlysau Tanygroes Ceredigion Ladies League.
Having been held 0-0 at Felinfach in their opening fixture they were quickly amongst the goals in the town versus gown clash at Park Avenue on Sunday.
Baker netted two goals in three minutes just before the quarter hour mark and that’s the way it stayed at the break.
Baker fired in another quickfire brace just before the hour before Michelle Cullenaine pulled one back for the students moments later.
Ffion Roberts completed the scoring for the Seasiders to take them to the top of the table.