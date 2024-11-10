PENRHYNCOCH turned on the style to record their second JD Cymru North win in a row with a comfortable 5-0 home victory against Llandudno on Saturday.
It was a very impressive all-round display by the hosts with Cameron Allen grabbing the headlines by netting four times to take his tally to eight goals in three games.
The Roosters had the better of the first half without finding a way past the resilient Seasiders but they were unstoppable after the break.
19-year-old Allen broke the deadlock on the hour and had notched his hat-trick by the 88th minute.
But there was still time for the Cae Baker faithful to celebrate more goals with Daniel Owen getting in on the goalscoring act and Allen firing in his fourth in stoppage time.
Leaders Airbus UK kept up their momentum at the top of the table with a 4-1 win at Denbigh Town on Friday evening thanks to James Davies (3) and Oliver Lanceley.
Colwyn Bay, in second place, struggled to a narrow 2-1 win against basement side Llay Welfare who took an early lead through Jonathan Collo. Craig Lindfield bagged a brace to nick the three points.
Other results: Bangor 1876 3 Ruthin Town 0; Gresford Athletic 2 Mold Alexandra 2; Prestatyn Town 0 Buckley Town 2; Caersws 0 Flint Mountain 1; Holywell Town 2 Guilsfield 1.