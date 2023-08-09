PENRHYNCOCH made a flying start to their Ardal North East campaign with a 6-2 win against Penycae at Cae Baker on Saturday.
The Roosters are targeting a return to tier two Cymru North and were determined to pick up three points on opening day to lay down a marker.
Jonathan Evans played his part with four goals and said the aim is to take it one game at a time and finish as high as possible.
The former Seasider said: “I’m over the moon to have scored four goals in the first game of the season, as I feel it’s important to put down a marker early on and show other teams our intentions for the season ahead.
“I thought the boys were excellent for 90 minutes and that reflects in the score line.
“The club has been fantastic in supporting us and making sure we have everything we need to perform at our best.
“Obviously our ambitions as a club are to finish as high as possible but we will take it one game at a time.
“Thank you to everyone who took the time to come and support us on Saturday it means a lot to us as a club.”
Evans started his career in the acadamies of Cardiff City and Accrington Stanley before returning to Ceredigion to sign for Aberystwyth in 2011.
He spent five years with the Seasiders before signing for Penrhyn for the first time in 2016.
He then returned to Park Avenue for the 2016/17 season where he made 10 appearances scoring three goals.
His second stint at Cae Baker started in 2017 and he spent a further three years at the club before once again returning to Aberystwyth in 2020.
During his third stint with the Black and Greens, Johnny made 82 appearances scoring 14 goals, including six last season, ending up as they club’s top scorer, before announcing his departure from Park Avenue at the end of the 2022/23 season.
On his return to the Roosters he said: ”I just felt that with everything that’s happened this year with the tragic passing of Bones, a man that I hold so dear to my heart, it was the right thing to do and I will make it my personal mission to make him proud and get this club back where it belongs. Forever in our hearts, love you Bonesy.”