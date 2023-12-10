THE home match for the Black and Greens against The New Saints on 28 November provided a big moment for four Aberystwyth Town Academy graduates, who appeared on the field at the same time in a high profile Cymru Prem match.
Sixteen year old forward Tom Mason had already made his debut for the Seasiders’ first team away to TNS back in September, and he also came on away to Cardiff Met on 2 December. Tom captained Aber’s Under 16s last season and has played for the Under 19s since last Christmas. He spent all pre season training with the first team.
Defender Rhys Jenkins, 17, from Aberaeron is another mainstay of the Under 19s, and after making his first team debut against TNS, he came on again at Cardiff Met, and earned a corner with a long throw which resulted in Aber’s first goal.
Brothers Reuben and Isaac Pridmore, 16 and 19 respectively, also both came on.
Isaac who regularly represents the Under 19s made his debut away to TNS also in September, and was making his second appearance of the season having been in the first team squad since August. Reuben returned to the club last summer as part of the Under 16s and has also played up for Aber’s Under 19s squad.
New Academy director Anthony Williams said: “The lads have all trained very well. Being exposed to the first team environment has accelerated their development.
“I’ve challenged them to give me a problem when selecting the team, by performing consistently well in training sessions and development games.
“Tom and Rhys performed very well last weekend at Cardiff Met.
“Isaac is at the age where he needs first team football and I am very aware of what he requires to fulfil his potential.
“Reuben has had several accomplished performances in the development side and fully deserves his place in the squad. I expect them to figure many times in the remaining fixtures of the season."
New Academy operations manager Darren Thomas said: “It’s brilliant what our Under 19s have been exposed to this season, being able to train with the first team and seeing local boys coming through our Academy.
“Tom and Reuban were with our Under 16s last season, and the fact that they broke into the Under 19s team last January is testament to their hard work and commitment.
“Rhys and Isaac played a full season with our Under 19s last season, training well and the fact that they have been included in several First Team squads shows we have the ability in Ceredigion.
“Looking at the rest of the Under 19s and other squads we have more talent coming through.
“We have a proven pathway to play in the Cymru Premier League, which is amazing for the Players: Aber Town Academy helps to develop players further and test their abilities.”
For more information about Aberystwyth Town Academy follow their socials on @AbertownAcademy and Facebook, or contact Darren Thomas on 07487 752270.