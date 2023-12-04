TREGARON Turfs maintained their 100 per cent start to the Tlysau Tanygroes Ceredigion League campaign with another impressive attacking display to run out 6-1 winners against Aberystwyth University.
Molly Donaldson-Bernal’s goal on the half hour was all that separated the two sides at the break but the hosts upped the ante in the second stanza.
Megan Williams doubled their tally on 50 minutes, her first goal for the club since making the move from Aber Town, before Siwan Richards got in on the act to make it 3-0 moments later.
Barely nine minutes later, Richards had netted another couple of goals to claim her hat-trick before Vivian Salie scored a consolation for the students on 84 minutes.
There was still time for Richards to cap a fantastic team display with her fourth of the afternoon to take her tally for the season to 13 league goals in five games.
The match between Lampeter Ladies and Aberystwyth Town Development was postponed.