LEAGUE leaders Nantlle Vale Reserves produced another vintage attacking display as they threatened to hit double figures against their Pwllheli counterparts in the FAW Reserves League North Tier 3 on Saturday.
Aaron Griffiths opened Vale’s account on 20 minutes with Iwan Roberts-Jones equalising for the Rec hosts just after the half hour.
But the visitors finished the half strongly with league top scorer Llion Griffiths bagging a brace to give them a two-goal cushion and take his tally for the season to 22.
In buoyant mood, Vale started the second stanza with gusto as Aaron Griffiths netted his second of the afternoon on 55 minutes quickly followed by a fifth by Dewi Cooke.
Aaron Griffiths completed his hat-trick on 68 minutes with Callum McDonnell making it a magnificent seven for Vale four minutes later.
Credit to Pwllheli, they kept plugging away and were rewarded with an Owain Paramore goal as the match entered the final 10 minutes.
But Vale had another strong finish to the half in them as Griffiths fired in his fourth before Hugh Jones made it 9-2 in stoppage time.