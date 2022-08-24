Four star Barmouth top of the league after classy display at Carno
Midweek action: MMP Central Wales League North
BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United are top of the table after outclassing hosts Carno on yesterday evening.
A Paul Lewis double gave them the advantage at the break with Ryan Williams adding to their tally on 67 minutes.
The Ty Brith hosts tried to shut up shop but the Magpies had one final flourish, Lewis capping off a fine personal performance with his hat-trick strike 10 minutes later.
Goals by Alec Jones, Josh Evans and Robert Hartshorn saw Montgomery Town to a straightforward win against visitors Berriew.
Samuel Jones netted home side Bishops Castle’s decisive second goal in the closing stages as they beat Meifod 2-0.
The visitors’ Arwyn Richards had gifted Castle an own goal on the stroke of half time and they also missed a penalty by Hywel Bennett.
Forden United were yesterday evening’s biggest scorers, putting eight past Llanfyllin keeper Dyfrig Jones.
Jake O’Donnell (3), Alex Morgan (2), Ryan Jenkins (2), and Christopher Price were the goalscorers.
Trewen United threw away a three goal lead as visitors Four Crosses came roaring back in the second half to take a share of the spoils
Luke Francis, Ryan Gardner and Byron Edwards put them in the driving seat at the break before substitute Max Thomas started the comeback on 54 minutes.
Fellow sub John Lloyd set up a thrilling finale with 10 minutes to go with Robert Shone securing an unlikely point for Crosses at the death.
Goals by Matthew Williams and Robert Carruthers gave Llansantffraid Village a 2-1 win at Waterloo Rovers.
Thomas Ellis scored in between those two strike for Rovers who finished with 10 men after Chris Hughes was sent off after a second yellow.
