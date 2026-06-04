AFTER sealing victory in the play-off against Knighton Town, the final whistle provided the perfect moment to reflect on individual success within the Porthmadog squad.
Four awards were up for grabs — and one player claimed the lot.
Osian Evans completed a remarkable clean sweep, capping an outstanding campaign while on loan from Caernarfon Town. Despite starting the season sidelined by a pre-season injury, the young forward made an immediate impact once given his opportunity.
From his first appearance, Evans’ consistency in front of goal became a defining feature of Port’s season. He struck 22 goals in 20 matches, including two decisive efforts in the play-off victory that secured CPD Porthmadog’s place in the Cymru North for 2026–27.
His influence was recognised across the board, as he picked up Top Scorer (Morgan Family Trophy), Supporters’ Player (Evie and Luned Morgan Trophy), Players’ Player (Morgan and Llew Ellis Trophy) and Manager’s Player awards.
Three of the honours were supported by Teledu Port TV, who continue to play an important role in backing the club.
Winning all four trophies is a major milestone for Osian Evans and reflects the impact he has had on the team since returning from injury. As the club prepares for a new season in the Cymru North, the foundations are in place — and the ambition is clear.
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