CPD Porthmadog have praised Osian Evans and Gruff Ellis after the pair were named in the Ardal North West Team of the Season following a memorable and hard-fought campaign at Y Traeth.
The nominations come from clubs across the league, recognising players who have delivered consistent, high‑quality performances throughout the season. This honour reflects the hard work, commitment and professionalism shown by both players.
Evans has been one of the club’s standout performers, enjoying an exceptional season while on loan. According to the club’s official reports, he scored 22 goals in 20 matches, including two decisive strikes in the play‑off victory over Knighton Town that secured Port’s place in the Cymru North for 2026–27. His reliability in front of goal has been central to the team’s success.
Ellis has also been a key figure throughout the campaign. His consistency, leadership and strong performances have earned him deserved recognition across the league. His inclusion in the Team of the Season highlights the important role he has played in the squad’s progress.
Having two players named in the Cymru North Team of the Season is a significant achievement for CPD Porthmadog and reflects the ambition and momentum within the squad. The entire team has shown determination, unity and quality throughout the year, and the success of Osian and Gruff is a testament to that collective effort.
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