Aberaeron FC’s junior section has presented a cheque for £1,900 to the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity, raised through a successful raffle and bingo event.
The club has been supporting the charity over a sustained period, with the cause holding special significance for everyone involved.
In particular, the fundraising effort has been inspired by one of the club’s Under-8 players, Lewis, who has recently been under the care of Noah’s Ark. The support and compassion shown to both Lewis and his family throughout that time has been described as outstanding.
A club spokesperson said: “It means so much to be able to give something back to such a wonderful charity.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.