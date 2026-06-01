BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United’s talented teen Efan Anwyl is heading to the United States of America on a soccer scholarship pathway.
The 18-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding season for the Magpies and earned the young player of the year award.
Everyone at the club wishes him all the best and they hope to see him back one day wearing the white and black.
𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐦 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 was full of praise for the young defender: “Mr Reliable. 34 games. Young Player of the Year. Just 18 years old.
“A massive personality in the dressing room and an all out baller.
“We couldn’t have asked for a more committed player.
“A great lad and a huge asset to the team.
“An absolute rock at the back, our solid wall.
“I wish you all the best Efan, have a fantastic time in America. I hope to see you back at the club one day.”
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