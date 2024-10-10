FOLLOWING the resounding success of Aberystwyth Town’s previous junior league days, when up to 250 league players have supported and inspired the team, the club are repeating the offer this Saturday for the match against Penybont which kicks off at 2.30pm.
Entry will cost £5 for parents accompanying junior league players to the game.
As part of the arrangements:
- Players get in free (AJL will provide cards)
- Coaches get in free (AJL will be providing cards)
- Parents can get in for £5 when they hand their voucher and are accompanied by a player
- There will be free hot dogs for players (the first 200 of them - AJL will also provide cards for these).
Kick off is 2.30pm. Players are requested to keep their coach informed so that AJL can manage hot dog numbers and come along on the day.