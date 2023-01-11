BALA were frustrated to be held to a 0-0 draw as they tried to close the gap on second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads in the JD Cymru Premier table in a clash that had, potentially, a big influence going into Phase 2.
The Lakesiders could have closed the gap to just one point at Maes Tegid last night and they nearly did that in the closing stage when Kieran Smith unleashed a fierce shot from the left which forced Andy Firth into a save to push the ball around the post.
With new signing Kieron Molloy starting on the bench, the first big chance fell Bala’s way with Ollie Shannon sending a rocket towards the Nomads goal which tested Firth who showed his agility to divert the ball wide.
It was a tight affair in the first half with Nomads having a penalty shout waved away before Shannon almost unlocked the Nomads defence with a sublime pass into the feet of George Newell, but his first touch couldn’t buy him any space for a shot, as Firth smothered the ball.
The visitors had another shout for a penalty waved away after an alleged handball inside the box on 55 minutes before Michael Wilde went close to the opener, but couldn’t direct his header on target from a few yards out.
Antony Kay went close with a header for Bala on 72 minutes moments before Aron Williams, at the other end, sent a cross into the top left hand corner of the goal which struck the post and was cleared to safety.
There was just two minutes of stoppage time at the end but neither side made the breakthrough with a point each the fair result.