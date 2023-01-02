Aberystwyth Town FC have confirmed funeral arrangements for club legend Sidelights, otherwise known as Ian Pugh, who sadly passed away in December.
A public funeral service will take place at St Michael’s Church, Aberystwyth on Saturday, 7 January at 11.30am, followed by a private family service at the Crematorium.
After the ceremonies everyone will be welcome back to the John Charles Lounge for a funeral wake, and a chance to remember Sidelights and his remarkable devotion to Aberystwyth Town Football Club.