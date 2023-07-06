Aberystwyth Town Academy held their awards evening at the football club on Friday.
All the teams were congratulated for their efforts over the season.
Individual players' player and manager's award winners:
U8s: Cai Thomas, U10s: Noa Potter-Jones, U11s: Cian Morgan and Jasper Thomas, U12s: Ryan Joseph Jones, U13s: Gioele Georhegan, U14s: Iestyn Duggan and Shane Evans, U15s: Caio Evans and Llifon Evans, U16s: Reuben Pridmore and Tom Mason, U19s: Isaac Pridmore and Stan Thomas
It was a season of highs and lows but the dedication, hard work and commitment from the players, parents and coaches has been second to none.