Dewi Stars held their annual dinner and presentation evening at Lampeter Rugby Club recently.
President Cledan Evans presented the awards alongside John Jones.
Cledan gave an excellent speech which should motivate and encourage the players for the forthcoming season.
Captain - Steffan Owens
Top goal scorer - Rupert Geddes
Player's player of the year - Rhys Davies
Young player of the year - Steffan Thomas
Coach's player of the year - Rhys Davies
Clubman of the year - Kevin Morgan
Most improved - Tomos Jones
Best attitude - Nathan Driver
The boys will look to build on a promising 2022/23 season.
As a young side there is plenty of optimism within the squad, and with the addition of Ryan Busby and Llŷr Davies, the Stars will look to progress from last season.
The hard working committee and everyone involved with the club, including Yvonne at the New Inn, were thanked for their continued support throughout the years as were Lampeter RFC for hosting the event.