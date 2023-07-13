Dewi Stars held their annual dinner and presentation evening at Lampeter Rugby Club recently.

President Cledan Evans presented the awards alongside John Jones.

Cledan gave an excellent speech which should motivate and encourage the players for the forthcoming season.

The awards were as follows:

Captain - Steffan Owens

Top goal scorer - Rupert Geddes

Player's player of the year - Rhys Davies

Young player of the year - Steffan Thomas

Coach's player of the year - Rhys Davies

Clubman of the year - Kevin Morgan

Most improved - Tomos Jones

Best attitude - Nathan Driver

The boys will look to build on a promising 2022/23 season.

As a young side there is plenty of optimism within the squad, and with the addition of Ryan Busby and Llŷr Davies, the Stars will look to progress from last season.

The hard working committee and everyone involved with the club, including Yvonne at the New Inn, were thanked for their continued support throughout the years as were Lampeter RFC for hosting the event.