TREGARON Turfs have made it to the semi finals of the MMP Central Wales League Challenge Cup with a gritty performance to run out narrow 2-1 winners at Forden United.
After a few pitch inspections in the morning it was game on and Turfs were delighted with the decision as Rhun Garner sealed their place in the last four with an extra time winner.
Ryan Davies had given the visitors the lead on 20 minutes with little to choose between the two team as Ross Harris restored parity on the stroke of half time.
Tregaron looked the likelier of the two sides to push on for the winner in the second half but found home keeper Adam Clewlow in inspired form making a number of crucial saves to keep Forden in the match.
Kerry joined Tregaron, Penparcau and Carno in the last four with a 3-0 win against visitors Bishops Castle.
Richard Davies opened the home side’s account after just six minutes and the game settled into a pattern with the Lambs offering the greater attacking threat.
Luke Evans doubled their tally on 21 minutes with Kerry continuing to impress especially full back Huw Mainwaring, with a solid defensive performance whilst a constant threat up and down the right hand side.
Davies bagged his brace on 55 minutes to seal the win.