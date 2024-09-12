THE annual Gŵyl Pêl Droed Gary Pugh Football Festival was held at Aberystwyth University Blaendolau playing fields on Sunday, 8 September.
The festival is organised by Llanilar FC to ensure that all who take part enjoy their football in the spirit that Gary Pugh had bestowed upon the children that he had coached.
Gary gave so much to football in the area, he made sure that all the children under his care would have a chance to play and that everybody would enjoy the sport.
The day was a great success regardless of the wet weather and a great time had been had by all.
All participants received wrist bands to commemorate their attendance.
The day’s proceeds will be equally shared between ‘Kids Cancer Charity ‘formerly known as ‘Christian Lewis Trust’ and CPD Llanilar Football Club which encompasses and supports two adult football teams and 19 junior teams.
Llanilar football FC wish to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the festival.