Penrhyncoch’s Geoff Kellaway has been shorlisted for the JD Cymru North player of the month award for November.
The veteran midfielder is emerging as Penrhyncoch’s greatest hope in their battle for survival and he scored three times in as many matches in November.
That included both goals in the 2-0 victory over Llanidloes – the Roosters’ first win since the end of July.
He will go up against Lewis Sirrell (Colwyn Bay), Danny Sullivan (Holywell Town) and Steve Watkins (Mold Alexandra).
Defender Sirrell contributed at both ends of the pitch as his side continued their impressive form for Bay. As well as proving vital to earning clean sheets against Holyhead and Gresford, he also popped up with goals against the latter and Llanidloes.
Sullivan is another defender who is enjoying a rich run of goalscoring form, as he netted three times in just two matches in November as Holywell got the better of Chirk AAA and Ruthin Town.
It was certainly a strong month for defenders in front of goal as Mold Alexandra’s 6ft 7in centre-back Steve Watkins also found the back of the net on three occasions. That included two in their impressive 5-2 win over Conwy Borough.
The fans’ vote will be combined with a league and independent voting panel to determine the winners.