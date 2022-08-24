Gethin Edwards to add ‘creativity and goals‘ to Dolgellau team
Subscribe newsletter
Dolgellau have signed Gethin Edwards as a replacement for Jamie Jones who has suffered a bad injury to his knee and will be out of action for a while.
“King of assists” Jones has been excellent for the first team and will be missed.
Edwards has plenty of experience, with his previous clubs being Bala, Corwen and Llanuwchllyn to name a few.
He is an attacker with many qualities on the ball and can score and create chances for others.
Dolgellau manager Owain Williams added: “I am truly gutted with Jamie’s injury as he’s been a big player for us. I’m looking forward to having him back with us in the near future.
“In the meantime, I am very happy that Geth Eds has agreed to join us. I’ve known Geth for years and I know what a quality player he is.
“He will add creativity and goals to the team and is an excellent character to have in the changing room.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |