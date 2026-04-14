PENRHYNCOCH climbed up to 11th in the JD Cymru North table with an impressive 4-1 win over Gresford Athletic at Cae Baker on Saturday.
Both sides made a fast start as James Smith put Gresford ahead in the seventh minute, only for Rhydian Davies to cancel that opener out 10 minutes later.
The Roosters took control of the contest in the second half with John James and Dan Owen scoring from Niall Coleridge’s crosses to make it three by the hour mark.
Teenager Gethin Williams-Evans came off the bench and scored his first goal for Penrhyncoch to seal back-to-back wins for Gari Lewis’ side. The assist was provided by his brother Garin who also came off the bench.
The Roosters will have a chance to move up another few places when they host Rhyl 1879 on Saturday.
Other results: Mold 2 Brickfield 1; Guilsfield 4 Caersws 1; Newtown 1 Llandudno 2; Caersws 3 Buckley 2.
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